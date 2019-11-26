New Delhi: Bringing the month-long political crisis to an end in Maharashtra, the leaders and prominent members of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance trio on Tuesday evening passed a resolution to make Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray the next Chief Minister of the state. During the meeting, Uddhav was also elected as the leader of the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’.

Soon after the meeting, the members of the alliance along with Uddhav Thackeray headed straight to meet Governor BS Koshyari to stake claim to form the government.

The development comes after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resigned from their respective posts ahead of the floor test in the Assembly. The decision came after the Supreme Court earlier in the day ordered for a floor test in the Assembly to prove the majority in order to form the government in the state.

While going to meet Governor Koshyari, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam said that the Governor will invite Uddhav Thackeray to form the government. “Maybe everything will be decided tonight. We are going to him (Governor),” he said.

As per the resolution passed in the meeting, the oath-taking ceremony was planned for December 1 at 5 PM. However, the latest updates suggested that the event has been preponed to November 28 and it will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

While addressing the joint meeting of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena at Trident Hotel in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said he is ready to answer all questions which will be raised by former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

“I am ready to answer all questions raised by Devendra Fadnavis. I am not scared of anything or anybody. Lies are not part of Hindutva. When you need, you hug us and when not needed, you leave us. You tried to keep us away,” Thackeray said.

Accepting the responsibility from the alliance, Uddhav said he is not alone but all the alliance members are with him.

“I accept the responsibility given by all of you. I am not alone but you all are Chief Minister with me. What has happened today is the actual democracy. Together we will wipe off the tears of farmers in the state,” he added.

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar also reiterated that the priority of the government of the combine will be to waive loans to farmers in the first cabinet meeting itself.

“Our priority will be to waive loans to farmers in the first cabinet meeting itself. Except for a few people, rest of Maharashtra is happy today,” Abdul Sattar said.

Soon after the meeting was over, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said all political leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, will be invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Expressing confidence to form the government, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine had demonstrated a ‘show of strength’ on Monday with the support of 162 MLAs.

In another development, ahead of the floor test, BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar on Tuesday took oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. Holding a special assembly session on Wednesday, Kolambkar is expected to administer the oath of office to the new MLAs.