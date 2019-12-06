New Delhi: In what will be their first-ever meet since he became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will on Friday receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pune Airport, ahead of the annual DG’s conference on national security, which is scheduled to begin in the city, today.

The Prime Minister will attend the conference on December 7 and 8. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the event.

According to reports, as per protocol, Uddhav, as Maharashtra Chief Minister, will receive the Prime Minister at 9:50 PM, after arriving at the airport at 9 PM. He will return to Mumbai at 10:10 PM.

The Shiv Sena chief, who is the first member from his family to hold a public office, took oath in a glittering ceremony at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 28, after he was elected as the leader of the Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress combine, called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

PM Modi had congratulated him on the day of his oath-taking.

Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2019

BJP and Shiv Sena, allies for over three decades, went their separate ways after the former did not agree to the latter’s demand to share the Chief Minister’s chair for 2.5 years each. This prompted the Sena to sever its ties with the BJP and enter negotiations with the NCP-Congress combine and eventually form the government in the state, well over a month after Assembly Elections were held in Maharashtra.

The DG’s conference, last year, was held at Kevadia in Gujarat, next to the Statue of Unity.