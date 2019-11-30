New Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray might not shift to ‘Varsha’, the spacious official residence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister in the picturesque Malabar Hill, dotted with VVIPs. If reports are to be believed, Uddhav, a day after taking oath as 18th CM of Mahrashtra, had hinted at using ‘Varsha’ for official meetings as and when required.

On being asked if would vacate ‘Matoshtree’, for the next five years, Uddhav reportedly said that he would keep visiting the CM’s residence whenever required. “As I have accepted these responsibilities, everything will be done on my part, including meeting people etc.”

Several reports have also claimed that CM Thackeray could use ‘Varsha’ for official meetings. Besides, he could stay there occasionally to avoid travelling during Vidhan Sabha sessions.

If the reports come true, Uddhav would become the first Maharashtra CM who won’t move into the official CM’s residence with his family. Earlier, Sena CMs Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane had moved into Varsha, despite having their personal house in Mumbai.

On the other hand, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had reportedly secured a three-month extension of stay. Currently, he is scouting around for a suitable residence since his wife Amruta is employed in a senior position with a private bank, while daughter nine-year-old Divija is preparing to step into high school soon.

According to a party source, Fadnavis, who is elected as the BJP Legislature Party leader, may even opt to shift to an official residence in case he becomes the Leader of Opposition.