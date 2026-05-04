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UDF Winners List LIVE: Full list of winning, losing candidates in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, other constituencies

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UDF Winners List LIVE: Full list of winning, losing candidates in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, other constituencies

Election commission conducted the voting in Kerala on April 9 to elect 140 legislators, ensuring a smooth and efficient voting process. Some exit polls predicted that the grand old party could win 80–90 seats

UDF Winners List LIVE: Full list of winning, losing candidates in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, other constituencies | Image - X

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is counting the votes for the Kerala Assembly Election Results on Monday. The counting process is underway at 43 locations in the southern state under high security. Today’s result will decide the fate of 883 candidates. The voter turnout in Kerala Assembly election was recorded at 79.63 percent on April 9. The LDF is seeking a rare third straight term, UDF is banking on anti-incumbency and the NDA is aiming to expand its presence in the southern state.

Exit Polls

According to several exit polls, the Congress-led UDF has a narrow but consistent lead. Some exit polls predicted that the grand old party could win 80–90 seats, up from 41 in 2021. The alliance has already started talks on a chief ministerial candidate, reflecting growing confidence within UDF.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026

Election commission conducted the voting in Kerala on April 9 to elect 140 legislators, ensuring a smooth and efficient voting process. The southern state witnessed massive and aggressive campaigning by major political parties, making this a closely contested election.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Vote Counting Under Tight Security

According to the EC, counting of votes will start at around 8 am. The initial trends are expected within a couple of hours. However, final results will be declared in the evening when the vote counting process ends.

On Saturday, Kerala police chief Ravada V Chandrasekhar stated that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for a smooth and secure vote counting process.

He said forces have been deployed across Kerala to maintain the law and order situation and to prevent any untoward incidents. “We are taking more preventive measures. As part of it, CCTV and drone surveillance activities have been enhanced. The entire police force has been mobilised for security purposes,” he said.

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