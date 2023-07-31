Home

Udham Singh Death Anniversary: Remembering The Braveheart Who Avenged Jallianwala Massacre

India is going to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on 15th of August 2023. Preparations for the same is has been started and people are eagerly waiting to celebrate the most important day it reminds every Indian about the dawn of a new beginning, the beginning of an era of deliverance from the clutches of British colonialism of more than 200 years. The Country got freedom after a prolong battle with the Britishers. During this battle several freedom fighters or should we say real sons of India lost their lives, and one of the Braveheart who gave the supreme sacrifice for his Mathrubhumi was Sardar Udham Singh.

Today, ahead of the Independence Day celebration, lets know about Udham Singh.

Shaheed Udham Singh: The True Patriot

July 31 holds significance as the death anniversary, or martyrdom day, of the revered freedom fighter and revolutionary, Udham Singh. Born as Sher Singh in a Kamboj Sikh family on December 26, 1899, he emerged as a passionate Indian revolutionary.

Tragic Demise Of Parents

Tragically, after the demise of both his parents, Udham Singh and his elder brother Mukta Singh found refuge in the Central Khalsa Orphanage Putlighar in Amritsar. During his stay at the orphanage, Singh administered the Sikh initiatory rites and was bestowed with the name Udham Singh. This change marked a turning point in his life, igniting his spirit to fight for the nation’s freedom. Singh was given the title of Shaheed-i-Azam, for his sacrifice for the country.

The Supreme Sacrifice

On July 31, 1940, freedom fighter Udham Singh was hung to death as a punishment of killing General Michael O’ Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab. Singh took revenge of thousands of Indian families.

Freedom fighter Udham Singh was hung to death on July 31, 1940, after he had killed General Michael O’ Dwyer and took revenge of thousands of families.

General O’ Dwyer was the former lieutenant governor of Punjab and was responsible for the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Punjab of 1919 that killed hundreds and wounded thousands. His sacrifice stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of India’s struggle for freedom.

Assassination Of O’dwyer

It is believed that Udham Singh sought revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre all by himself. After witnessing the massacre, he began planning to take action and plotted the assassination.

On March 13, 1940, during a meeting of the East India Association and the Central Asian Society (now known as the Royal Society for Asian Affairs) at Caxton Hall in London, Michael O’Dwyer was present. Concealed within a book, Udham Singh had a revolver, cleverly cutting the pages of the book to hide the weapon.

As the meeting concluded, Udham Singh approached O’Dwyer while he was walking towards the speaking platform and shot him twice. The bullets struck O’Dwyer’s heart and right lung, causing him to pass away on the spot.

Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About Sardar Udham Singh:

After shooting O’Dwyer, Singh surrendered himself and was taken to Brixton prison.

Udham Singh and Shaheed Bhagat Singh were great allies. Singh considered Bhagat Singh as his ‘guru’ and followed his teachings until the end.

Udham Singh became an immortal figure in the Indian Independence Movement and was referred to as Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh.

While in custody following the assassination of Michael O’Dwyer, Udham Singh used the name Ram Mohammad Singh Azad, representing three major religions of India at the time.

A district in the Indian state of Uttarakhand is named after this revolutionary freedom fighter, known as Udham Singh Nagar.

His mortal remains were handed over to India in 1974 and are kept at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

The weapons he used to kill General Dwyer are kept in a Black Museum at Scotland Yard. His weapons included a knife, a diary, and bullets. While awaiting trial, Singh went on a 42-day hunger strike and had to be forcibly fed. He was hanged at Pentonville Prison on July 31, 1940.

