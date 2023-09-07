Home

After Stalin Jr, DMK Minister A Raja Equates Sanatan Dharma To AIDS, Leprosy | WATCH

DMK Minister and MP A Raja compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases which carry a social stigma such as leprosy and AIDS.

File Photo: (PTI)

New Delhi: Stoking the fires of an already raging controversy over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on Sanatan Dharma, another DMK minister, A Raja, on Thursday equated the Sanatan Dharma with diseases carrying a social stigma such as AIDS and leprosy, adding that Udhayanidhi’s stance on Sanatan dharma was “soft”.

Addressing a public event, A Raja said: “Sanatan and Vishwakarma Yojana are not different, they are the same. Udhayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing and claiming that it should be eradicated like malaria and dengue. These (dengue, malaria and such) do not carry a social stigma. Honestly, leprosy and HIV are seen as disgusting and rebuked.”

MP and #DMK party’s ‘Dalit’ face A. Raja jumps into the #SanatanaDharma controversy and equates it with ‘HIV, leprosy’ Andimuthu Raja who has been a harsh critic of the caste system was speaking at an event in Chennai and said “ #UdaynidhiStalin has spoken about #Sanatan in a… pic.twitter.com/pV5yUe43Ai — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 7, 2023

“We need to view it (Sanatan Dharma) as a disease which invokes social stigma like HIV and leprosy,” A Raja said.

The DMK MP said he was prepared to debate Sanatan Dharma with any scholar with arguments from the books written on the topic by Periyar and Ambedkar.

“I’m always ready to debate on Sanatan Dharma with anybody. Be it 10 lakh people or 1 crore, it doesn’t matter. They can carry any weapon they want. I will debate them with Periyar and Ambedkar books in Delhi,” Raja said.

On Wednesday, the DMK MP had said he was prepared to answer all cabinet minister if the Prime Minister convenes a meeting on Sanatan Dharma.

#WATCH | Chennai: DMK's A Raja says, "I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is 'Sanatana Dharma' thereafter you decide…" pic.twitter.com/N30R2VPbWl — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

“I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is ‘Sanatana Dharma’ thereafter you decide…” A Raja had said, according to news agency ANI.

‘Deep-rooted Hinduphobia’ says BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP termed Raja’s remarks as as “outrageous and vitriolic” and slammed the opposition parties, saying the DMK minister’s comments reflect the INDIA bloc’s “mental bankruptcy” and “deep-rooted Hinduphobia”.

“Changing name does not conceal one’s intent and character,” Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X.

Reacting sharply to the Tamil Nadu minister’s remarks, Pradhan said, “Outrageous and vitriolic comments about Sanatan Dharma, this time by DMK minister A Raja, reflect the mental bankruptcy and deep-rooted Hinduphobia that engulfs the I.N.D.I.A bloc.”

He said the country is watching how the Congress and its “friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat”. Let these “hate-mongers be reminded that Sanatan is eternal, Sanatan is truth”, Pradhan added.

The Sanatan Dharma row

On Saturday last, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, sparked a massive row as he equated Sanatan Dharma with contagious diseases like dengue, malaria and Covid-19, Speaking at a ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’, Udhayanidhi compared Sanatan Dharma to viral diseases and asserted that the ideology must not only be opposed, but “eradicated”.

“Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can’t oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that’s how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated,” the Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development told the gathering, according to news agency ANI.

He is Udhayanidhi Stalin He is son of Tamilnadu Chief Minister Stalin & also a minister in Tamil Nadu's DMK govt He has equated Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue What does he mean by it? Is he conspiring to ki!l Hindus? Will he be arrested? pic.twitter.com/kxADZ426d5 — Mahesh Vikram Hegde 🇮🇳 (@mvmeet) September 2, 2023

“I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’ rather than ‘Anti-Sanatana Conference’, I appreciate that,” Udhayanidhi further said.

Udhayanidhi’s controversial remarks triggered a huge political storm as the BJP and its allies doubled down on condemning the minister’s comments which they claimed called for genocide of Hindus in the country.

Stalin Jr, however, has remained defiant and refused to apologize for his remarks. On Friday, the actor-turned politician cited the Central government’s omission of an invite to President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new parliament building as an example of discrimination by practitioners of Sanatana dharma.

The DMK scion has reiterated his defiant stance on the issue and asserted that he is ready to face any legal action for his comments against Sanatana Dharma.

FIR against Udhayanidhi, Priyank Kharge; BJP’s Amit Malviya booked by TN police

The Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge over the former’s controversial “Sanatan Dharma eradication” remark while BJP IT cell chief has been booked by the Tamil Nadu Police for “distorting” the DMK Minister’s comments.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has been booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Priyank Kharge for backing his remark, the UP police said on Wednesday. They said that an FIR under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), was registered at Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BJP’s IT department in-charge, Amit Malviya was on Wednesday booked by the Tamil Nadu Police for “distorting” Stalin Jr’s remark on Sanatan Dharma.

Days after Malviya posted on X that the DMK leader had called for “genocide” of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma, the Tiruchirappalli city police said a case has been registered under IPC sections for deliberately misrepresenting Udhayanidhi’s remark to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people.

The FIR was registered following a complaint, they said and did not elaborate.

(With inputs from agencies)

