“PM Modi And Company Using Sanatana Ploy To Divert Attention”: Udhayanidhi Stalin Attacks BJP

Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the BJP of twisting his remarks on Sanatana affirming his intention to address all legal cases through proper legal channels.

Thoothukudi, Sep 05 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks during the meeting held on behalf of the party youth activists, in Thoothukudi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin’s and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, , ignited a significant controversy when he stated a controversial comparison between Sanatana Dharma, Dengue, and Malaria, suggesting it should be eradicated. Since the release of the video containing his remarks, he has faced intense criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several prominent figures. Multiple legal cases have been filed against the Tamil Nadu minister, prompting him to issue a fresh clarification accusing the BJP of distorting his statement. In a recent development, the Tamil Nadu minister has penned a letter alleging that the BJP is misrepresenting his words and affirming his intention to address all legal cases through proper legal channels.

“Let us resolve to work for the victory of the ideologies of Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar and Perasiriyar. Let Social Justice flourish forever,” tweeted Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin. “I will face the cases filed against me legally with the guidance of the party president… pic.twitter.com/sFTZZ488FG — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

In a letter Udhayanidhi slammed the BJP by stating that it has twisted his speech as ‘inciting genocide’. “The BJP has twisted my speech as ‘inciting genocide’. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves. I’m one of the political heirs of Perarignar Anna, the founder of DMK. Everyone knows that we are not enemies of any religion. We respect all religions that teach ‘all lives are born equal,” the letter stated.

He went on and took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he has done “nothing” in the last nine years.

“For the last 9 year, Modi has been doing nothing. Occasionally he demonitises money, builds walls to hide huts, builds new parliamentary building, erects a Sengol there, plays around by changing the name of the country, standing at border and making the white flag work,” he added.

Stalin wrote in the letter, “Some people who think that it would suffice for their mouths to do all the public work have been meeting the media and distorting my statements. They are making a living by renting out their voices. I don’t want to spoil their livelihood.”

“Modi and Co are using Sanatana ploy to divert the attention from the facts including the killing of more than 250 people in the riots incited in Manipur and the 7.5 lakh crore corruption as mentioned in CAG report. EPS is dancing to their tunes,” he added.

He said, “It is the seers who need a lot of publicity today. One such a seer has jumped in and put a price of Rs 10 crore on my head. What surprises me more than the price on my head is how can someone who claimed to have renounced everything have Rs 10 crore. Apart from this, many people seem to be filing complaints against me at various police stations and Honorable courts in the country.”

“In this situation, I am given to understand that our party members have been filing complaints in various police stations against the seer who issued the death threats, besides burning his effigies and pictures, and putting up posters condemning him. We are the ones to teach decency to others. That’s what our leaders have taught us. I therefore urge our movement’s comrades to avoid such things altogether. Besides we have numerous movement work and people’s work waiting for us,” Stalin added.

He also told cadres to not to waste time such as filing cases against the saints and seers, or burning his effigies.

He further asserted, “I would like to inform that I will face the cases filed against me legally with the guidance of our party president and on the advice of our party high command.”

