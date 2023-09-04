Home

Every Political Party Has Freedom To Express: Congress On Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatan Dharma Remark

The Congress's remark comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at the party for being silent over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatan Dharma.

A row has erupted after Udhayanidhi Stalin said Sanatana Dharma must be “eradicated”. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said “every political party has freedom to express their views” after a row erupted over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatan Dharma. The Congress’s remark comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at the party for being silent over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said the party respects all religion and it believes every political party has the freedom to express their views. “Every political party has the freedom to (express) their views. We respect everybody’s beliefs… our view is clear… ‘Sarva Dharma Samabhava’ is the Congress ideology,” KC Venugopal said.

A row has erupted after Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, said Sanatana Dharma must be “eradicated”. Addressing a writers’ and artists meeting on Saturday, Udhayanidhi Nidhi said, “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed.”

Earlier in the day, Ravi Shankar Prasad said “silence” by INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark is “shocking”. “This shameful silence by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders like Nitish Kumar, and Tejashwi Yadav, is not only baffling, but shocking, to say the least. Rahul Gandhi, please speak up on this issue,” Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted as saying in a report by news agency ANI. “Why Rahul Gandhi is silent on this issue? This whole bloc (INDIA alliance) can become anti-Hindu for votes,” Prasad said.

Reacting to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi dubbed it as “treason” and demanded his arrest. The Rajya Sabha MP also asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad to clarify their stand on the issue, given their affinity with the DMK.

“Udayanidhi Stalin should be arrested and sent to jail for having compared Sanatana Dharma to ailments like dengue and malaria,” the former Bihar Deputy CM was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “The statement amounts to treason ( deshdroh’) since Stalin did not advocate eradication of the ills plaguing the faith, but called for rooting out the faith itself. The DMK has historically been associated with this type of politics,” Sushil Modi said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar has been displaying a “similar anti-Hindu stance”. “Take the example of the change in holiday list of schools. They have decided to keep schools open on many Hindu festivals… but did not have the guts to do so on Chehallum’ or Prophet Mohammed’s birthday. People are angry. No students turned up at schools on Raksha Bandhan,” he claimed.

Sushil Modi’s party colleague Giriraj Singh, a minister in the Union cabinet, said in his Lok Sabha constituency Begusarai that “the DMK leader’s statement poses a challenge to Hindus who must unite, rising above caste lines, and defeat anti-Hindu INDIA (bloc)”.

