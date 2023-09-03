Home

Trouble For Udhyanidhi Stalin! Supreme Court Lawyer Files Complaint With Delhi Police Over ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Remark

Udhyanidhi Stalin has been in the news for his 'Anti-Sanatana Dharma' remark; a Supreme Court lawyer has now filed a complaint against the politician with Delhi Police and has claimed that the remark was provocative, inflammatory and derogatory.

New Delhi: Udhyanidhi Stalin, Sports Minister of the Government of Tamil Nadu and the son of the State’s Chief Minister, MK Stalin has caused quite a stir with his remark over ‘Sanatana Dharma’ on Saturday. Apart from the political reactions being received on the politician’s statement, there is more trouble as a Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Udhyanidhi Stalin over his controversial remark. The complainant, Vineet Jindal has claimed that the statement on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ made by Udhyanidhi Stalin is provocative, inflammatory and derogatory.

Supreme Court Lawyer Files Complaint Against Udhyanidhi Stalin

A complaint has been filed with Delhi Police by a Supreme Court lawyer, Vineet Jindal, against Udhyanidhi Stalin for his ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remark. The complainant, who is a practicing lawyer, has said in his complaint that as a Hindu and Sanatana Dharma follower, his religious sentiments have been hurt by the statements made by Udhyanidhi Stalin .

It has further been stated by Vineet Jindal that the words used by the politician clearly show his hatred towards Sanatana Dharma; being an MLA and Minister in the Government of Karnataka, Udhyanidhi Stalin should respect all religions as mentioned in his oath to work as per the Constitution of the country.

‘Sanatana Dharma’ Statement Promotes Genocide Of Hindus

The complainant has said that the statement given by Udhyanidhi Stalin was ‘intentional’, provocative and defamatory in nature. It has also been mentioned that Udhyanidhi Stalin using words like ‘eradication of Sanatana Dharma’, comparing it to ‘mosquitoes, dengue, corona and malaria’ and saying that ‘this cannot be opposed so must be eradicated’, shows his intent of calling and promoting genocide of Hindus.

A complaint under Sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered; offences under these sections are cognizable and very serious in nature. ‘I, therefore, request you to lodge an FIR against him under the above-said section’, the complainant added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Called For A ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’: Complainant

According to Vineet Jindal, Udhayanidhi Stalin was speaking at an event for a ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’ where he said that he wishes to congratulate the organisers for calling the conference as ‘eradication of Sanatana Dharma’ instead of merely ‘opposing Sanatana Dharma’.

What Was The Controversial Statement Given By Udhayanidhi Stalin

In his statement, Udhayanidhi Stalin had said, “There are some things that we have to eradicate and we cannot merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, corona and malaria are things that we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them, Sanatanam is also like this, Eradication and not opposing Sanatanam has to be our first task.” MK Stalin’s son had also added that Sanatana Dharma was opposed to both equality and social justice.

(Inputs from ANI)

