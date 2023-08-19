Home

News

India

Watch: Udyan Daily Express Catches Fire At Bengaluru Railway Station

Watch: Udyan Daily Express Catches Fire At Bengaluru Railway Station

The fire broke out several hours after passengers deboarded the train, railway officials said. The fire engine and experts have reached the scene and are assessing the situation.

Udyan Daily Express Catches Fire At Bengaluru Railway Station. | Photo: ANI Twitter

Bengaluru: Panic gripped passengers at Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Karnataka’s Bengaluru after a fire broke out in the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express on Saturday, two hours after its arrival at the destination station. According to officials, the fire broke out at around 7 am when the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – KSR Bengaluru Udyan Daily Express (Train No.11301) was at the city’s station. Upon station authorities noticing smoke coming from the AC coach, fire tenders were quickly dispatched to the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. South-Western Railway Officials stated that smoke was noticed two hours after the train’s arrival. The incident took place two hours after passengers had deboarded the train. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Trending Now

Watch Here

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Fire broke out in Udyan Express after it reached Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. The incident happened 2 hours after passengers deboarded the train. No casualties or injuries. Fire engine and experts reached the spot and asserting the situation.… pic.twitter.com/laBLreFDgI — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

“Fire broke out in Udyan Express after it reached Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. The incident happened two hours after passengers deboarded the train. No casualties or injuries. Fire engine and experts reached the spot and are assessing the situation,” ANI quoted South-Western Railway as saying.

Once the fire was noticed, it was promptly extinguished, and a team of experts is currently evaluating the situation to determine the precise cause, as mentioned by officials.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES