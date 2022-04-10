UGC India’s Twitter account hacked

New Delhi: The official Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India was hacked on Sunday. The breach has come to notice when some unidentified hackers took control of UGC India’s Twitter account and posted a long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown persons across the world. The hacker has also used a cartoonist picture as the profile photo. The Twitter handle with the username @ugc_india has around 2,96,000 followers at present. The account is also linked to its official website.Also Read - Award Degrees Within 180 Days From Declaration Of Result: UGC Tells Universities

It is the third hacking incident, in the past two days many government accounts were targetted by the hackers. On Friday night, the Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (UP CMO) was hacked for a brief period of time. On Saturday, The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Twitter account was also hacked. Hackers also posted several tweets tagging many people form IMD's account. The account was restored after a few hours.