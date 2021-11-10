New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh said that the coronavirus pandemic had affected the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP), and if the situation in the country had been normal, it would have been implemented at a faster pace, as reported by news agency PTI.Also Read - JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply For 800 Vacancies of Sub Inspector at jkssb.nic.in | Check Application Fee and Other Details

The National Education Policy(NEP) 2020 was approved by the Union Cabinet of India on July 29, 2020. The UGC chairman further added that due to the lockdown, academicians got a lot of time to discuss the new policy. Singh further added that the timing of the new NEP's announcement was good. However, the pandemic has affected its implementation. If the situation had been normal, then it would have been implemented at a faster pace, Singh said.

The Centre has been interacting with the state governments and vice-chancellors of universities, and efforts are on to constitute regulatory mechanisms at different levels in this regard, the UGC chairman added.

Some of the activities related to the new National Educational Policy have already commenced from the current academic year, Singh said, adding that arrangements are being made to ensure that the policy gets implemented in the entire country from the July 2022 academic session.

Earlier, Singh had delivered a lecture on the topic of Changing the face of education in Independent India in context with the new education policy, organised jointly by the English daily Free Press and Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya(DAVV).

The NEP will not only connect students with their cultural roots but will also inspire them to become the world’s best citizens, Singh added. The NEP 2020 is a unique amalgamation of ancient cultural values and modern knowledge and science, he added.

(With Inputs From PTI)