New Delhi: Women in Uttar Pradesh are set to receive a major benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana today. According to reports, beneficiaries will receive subsidies for LPG cylinder refills. More than 1.89 crore eligible families across the state are expected to benefit from the subsidy. The Uttar Pradesh government will provide financial assistance of more than Rs 1,500 crore.
It is important to note that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the Uttar Pradesh government provides free LPG cylinders on the occasions of Holi and Diwali. The full cost of one cylinder is transferred directly to the beneficiary’s bank account.
If you are a beneficiary of the Ujjwala Yojana, you may receive the money in your account today. However, certain conditions must be fulfilled to qualify for the subsidy.
The fund transfer programme under the PM Ujjwala Yojana is scheduled to take place at 3:30 PM. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will extend this benefit to beneficiaries at an event scheduled to be held at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Lucknow.
Beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala Yojana were required to complete the e-KYC process. The deadline for completing e-KYC was June 30, 2026. If you have not completed your e-KYC, the subsidy amount due to you may get delayed or withheld.
If you have booked and purchased an LPG cylinder through your gas agency and are a beneficiary of the Ujjwala Yojana, the subsidy amount is expected to be credited to your bank account today.
The subsidy will be transferred to the bank account provided in your PM Ujjwala Yojana application form. The amount will be credited directly to the bank account of the woman registered as the beneficiary of the family.
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