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UK CM Dhami celebrates birthday with children with disabilities, says every child possesses immense talent

Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that spending time with children brings new energy and inspiration to life. He said that the affection of the children and the happiness on their faces was the most special and memorable birthday gift for him.

Written by: India.com News Desk
Published: September 16, 2026, 6:56 PM IST
UK CM Dhami celebrates birthday with children with disabilities, says every child possesses immense talent
UK CM Dhami celebrates birthday with children with disabilities

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his birthday on Wednesday with children with disabilities at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun. He cut a cake with the children and spent time interacting with them warmly.

The children appeared delighted and excited to have the Chief Minister among them. Dhami interacted with them, enquired about their well-being and encouraged them to pursue their goals with confidence. Touched by the affection and warmth of the children, the Chief Minister became emotional and his eyes welled up with tears.

Read more: Hanuman Ansh to go tax-free in Uttarakhand as CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praises Neem Karoli Baba biopic

The Chief Minister said that spending time with children brings new energy and inspiration to life. He said that the affection of the children and the happiness on their faces was the most special and memorable birthday gift for him.

He said every child possesses immense talent and potential, and it is the collective responsibility of society to ensure that children with disabilities receive equal opportunities, dignity and a supportive environment to move forward.

Smt. Geeta Pushkar Dhami, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and teachers of the institute were also present on the occasion.

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India.com News Desk

India.com News Desk

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