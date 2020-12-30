India has recorded 14 fresh cases of new coronavirus mutant strain -first reported in the United Kingdom in September – taking the total number of such cases to 20, the government said on Wednesday morning. Talking about the UK Strain, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the reason of concern with UK strain is that pre-epidemiological data shows it’s more infectious & spreads more rapidly as far as disease is concerned Also Read - Nurse in Indonesia Suspended From Service For Having Sex With Corona Patient in Hospital Toilet

"COVID-19 has undergone some changes & mutations at various places. Reason of concern with UK strain is that pre-epidemiological data shows it's more infectious & spreads more rapidly as far as disease is concerned," Dr Randeep Guleria, Director.

He further added that the it's a matter of concern and people should be more careful. "Study shows that UK strain is more infectious, therefore it's a matter of concern and lot of things are set in place by the government in terms of flights from UK, setting of the consortium to really see whether this strain has come to India," he said.

However, Dr Guleria also said that India is in very good position in terms of COVID management and the recovery rate is very high. “In case there is an increase in a number of COVID-19 cases (due to UK strain), we’ll be able to take action. India is in very good position, our daily new cases have come down, our recovery rate is high and the case fatality rate is down,” Dr Randeep Guleria.