London: The UK government has removed the requirement of a 10-day compulsory quarantine on arrival in England for fully-vaccinated travellers from the US and European Union (EU) countries from Monday. Currently, only people who received their COVID-19 vaccine in the UK can avoid quarantine when arriving from these "amber list" countries under the government's traffic list travel system.

Meanwhile, travellers from India and France still continue to remain on the red list and will have to undergo 10-day quarantine rules even if they are fully vaccinated upon arrival in the UK.

India remains on the red list under the international traffic system, which bans travel and imposes a compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine for returning British residents. The next review of that status is expected by the middle of next week.

However, with the Delta variant first detected in India continuing to be the dominant variant in the UK, India’s status on the travel advisory remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, from 4 am local time on August 2, passengers who are fully vaccinated in the EU with vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or in the US with vaccines authorised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), or in the Swiss vaccination programme, will be able to travel to England without having to quarantine or take a Day 8 COVID test on arrival.

These amber list arrivals who have been fully vaccinated in the US and EU countries will still be required to complete a pre-departure test before arrival into England, alongside a PCR test on or before Day 2 after arrival. France continues to remain outside this ambit amid a surge in Beta variant cases in the country.

Our vaccination programme is building a wall of defence against this virus so we can safely enjoy our freedoms again, with 7 in 10 adults in the UK now double jabbed, said UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

By reopening quarantine-free travel for travellers who have been fully vaccinated in European countries and the US, we’re taking another step on the road to normality which will reunite friends and families and give UK businesses a boost, he said.

(With agency inputs)