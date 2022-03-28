New Delhi: UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss is scheduled to visit India on March 31. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral partnerships in various sectors and holding talks over cooperation across various spheres, it was announced on Monday.Also Read - Jitendra Singh Slams Mehbooba Mufti Over Call For India-Pakistan Dialogue

"The visit will serve to further deepen our partnership across various sectors such as trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate cooperation, education and digital communications," said India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Truss would be holding bilateral consultations with her Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest.

Apart from that, she would also participate in the inaugural edition of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, a track 1.5 Dialogue between the two countries hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs and Policy Exchange, UK.

Subsequent to the Virtual Summit held in May last year, this would be the second visit of the UK Foreign Secretary to India and would provide an opportunity to assess the progress on the Roadmap 2030 launched during the summit.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit held between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson on May 4, 2021 where the two PMs had agreed to a 2030 Roadmap which will provide a framework for UK-India relations across health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.

It also includes commitments to expand the UK-India health partnership to enhance global health security and pandemic resilience. This comprises firming up international supply chains to ensure critical medicines, vaccines and other medical products reach those who need them most.

Further, the roadmap also includes commitments to work together to achieve the ambitious goals set out by both the Prime Ministers on tackling climate change and preserving nature, as well as accelerating the development of clean energy and transport, protecting biodiversity and helping developing countries adapt to the impact of climate change.

It also stresses increasing cooperation between British and Indian universities on crucial research in areas like health, emerging technologies, and climate science.

(With agency inputs)