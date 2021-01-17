New Delhi: The United Kingdom (UK) has invited PM Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit, scheduled to be held in the country’s Cornwall region in June. Besides India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited to the summit, where global issues like COVID-19 pandemic and climate change are expected to be discussed. Also Read - Vaccination Against COVID-19 Begins in India, Bailey Bridge on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Opens After 1 Week: Top Headlines at This Hour

The three countries have been invited to the summit as guests to "deepen the expertise and experience around the table."

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also likely to visit India 'ahead of the G7' summit. Earlier this month, Johnson, who was invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, had to cancel his visit to India due to the detection of new coronavirus strain in Britain.

“UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous,” a press statement read.