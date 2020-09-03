In a moment of pride for India, Kerala’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare Minister KK Shailaja has been named by a British magazine as the “top world thinker” for Covid-19 age among 50 such public figures across the globe. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Two Members From Her Team Tested Positive

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern features second on the list while Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum made it to the third spot. Also Read - 'Avoid Touching MEN, Follow WOMEN Instead': COVID-19 Class Rules Go Viral, Know What They Mean

Praising the minister, the magazine wrote, “When Covid-19 was still ‘a China story’ in January, she not only accurately foresaw its inevitable arrival, but also fully grasped the implications,” said the magazine. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic Will Push 47 Million More Women, Girls into Extreme Poverty by 2021: UN

“She rapidly got the WHO’s full “test, trace and isolate” drill implemented in the state, and bought crucial time by getting a grip of the airports, and containing the first cases to arrive on Chinese flights,” the magazine further said.

Shailaja organized rigorous surveillance and quarantine, at times in makeshift structures. The minister makes it a point to maintain social distancing in all official meetings, which can go on until 10pm and restricts herself to a Zoom-only relationship with her grandchildren, the magazine noted.

More than 20,000 votes were cast and counted in a public ballot to finalise the list.

Notably, a teacher turned politician, Shailaja represents Kuthuparamba constituency in Kerala and belongs to Kannur district and is fondly called ‘Shailaja Teacher’.

Nobel prize winner Esther Duflo, writer and Booker Prize winner Hilary Mantel, environmentalist David Attenborough are other popular names on the list.