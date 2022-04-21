Ahmadabad: British prime minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day trip to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, visited the Sabarmati Ashram and was seen trying his hand at the iconic charkha, or the spinning wheel, at Mahatma Gandhi’s Ashram. A video shared by news agency ANI showed Johnson seated in front of the spinning wheel and two women were guiding him through the process.Also Read - Boris Johnson in India: 'Fantastic to Be in India,' says UK PM | LIVE

He also left a message in the visitor’s book, saying, “It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better.” Also Read - UK PM's Downing Street Office Subjected to UAE-linked Spyware Attack

The Ashram trust gifted him two books, one of them an unpublished guide for the benefit of those seeking to live in London, penned by Mahatma Gandhi himself.

“One of the books gifted to Johnson was “Guide to London”, an unpublished book that consists of Gandhi’s suggestions on how to live in London. It is the first-ever book written by Gandhi and never got published. We gleaned the content from the Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi and compiled a book,” Ashram spokesperson Virat Kothari said.

The other book was “The Spirit’s Pilgrimage”, an autobiography of Mirabehn.

Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning to start his India visit, and received a grand welcome along the four-km route from the airport to a hotel in the city. He was received at the Ahmedabad airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The British Prime Minister was greeted by troupes performing traditional Gujarati dances and music at the airport and along the road as his convoy headed for the hotel.

The roadshow started outside the airport and passed through Ashram Road via Dafnala and Riverfront. As many as 40 platforms were erected at regular intervals on the four-km stretch from the Airport Circle to the five-star hotel on Ashram Road where again troupes performed traditional Indian dances to welcome Mr Johnson.

During his day-long stay in Gujarat, the British Prime Minister is scheduled to have a closed-door meeting with prominent business leaders from the state, sources said.

After that, he will head for a manufacturing facility of JCB, a British construction equipment firm, near Halol in Panchmahal district.

The British PM will then visit the campus of under-construction Gujarat Biotechnology University in Gandhinagar as the varsity is coming up in cooperation with the UK’s University of Edinburgh, a Gujarat government release said.