UK PM Rishi Sunak Announces Biggest Funding Commitment To Green Climate Fund As G20 Summit Concludes

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of United Kingdom has announced the biggest single funding commitment UK has made to tackle climate change; UK PM has said to provide $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund.

UK PM Rishi Sunak with PM Modi (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: It is the first time that India is presiding over the G20 Summit this year; preparations for the same had been going on for a long time and today is the concluding day of the summit this year; the G20 Summit 2023 Dates are September 9 and September 10, 2023. On the concluding day of the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has made a major announcement. The UK PM has announced its biggest single funding commitment to tackle climate change. According to the British High Commission in India, the Prime Minister has also called on the leaders to work together ahead of the COP28 Summit in December, 2023.

UK PM Rishi Sunak Announces Funding To Green Climate Fund

As mentioned earlier, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has announced the biggest single funding commitment by UK towards climate change. The UK PM has said that their country will contribute 1.62 billion pounds (2 billion dollars) to the Green Climate Fund, as G20 Summit 2023 concludes in India. The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a critical element of the Paris Agreement which is the world’s largest climate fund and was established by 194 countries following the Copenhagen Accord at COP15. It is mandated to support developing countries raise and realize their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) ambitions towards low-emissions, climate-resilient pathways.

UK PM Rishi Sunak Urges Nations To Work Together For COP28 Summit

Along with the announcement regarding the funding for the Green Climate Fund, UK PM Rishi Sunak has also urged the leaders of different nations to work together ahead of the COP28 Summit. According to the British Commission in India, ‘UK PM Rishi Sunak has called on leaders to work together ahead of the COP28 Summit this December to both reduce their countries’ own carbon emissions and support vulnerable economies to deal with the consequences of climate change.

Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin Prime Minister of United Kingdom, is the son-in-law of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. On his arrival in India, Rishi Sunak had said that he is a ‘proud Hindu’ and has a strong belief in Hinduism; he believes that this faith keeps him going and gives him the strength and resilience to continue to work and deliver successfully. Rishi Sunak had expressed his wish to visit a ‘mandir’ in Delhi and today, on September 10, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy visited the Akshardham Temple. Their photos have been circulating on social media.

