G20 Summit 2023: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak To Visit Akshardham Temple On September 10

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in India on September 8 ahead of the G20 Summit 2023 and expressed his wish to visit a 'mandir'. The UK PM is expected to visit the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on September 10; the final, detailed itinerary will be disclosed after necessary security protocol.

UK PM Rishi Sunak At Delhi Airport with wife Akshata Murthy (Photo Courtesy_ANI)

New Delhi: G20 Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held today and tomorrow, i.e. September 9 and September 10, 2023; dignitaries and heads of delegations have arrived in the national capital, including the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak. UK PM Rishi Sunak, on arrival in the city expressed his wish to visit a temple in the city while on his trip to India. The Prime Minister, who is the son-in-law of businessman and co-founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy, has come to India with his wife Akshata Murthy. The PM of United Kingdom also mentioned his pride in being a ‘Hindu’ and what faith means to him, along with the importance of G20 India Presidency. UK PM Rishi Sunak is expected to visit a temple on the G20 Summit 2023 Day 2, September 10. Know more details about the same..

UK PM Rishi Sunak To Visit ‘Mandir’ On Sept 10

UK PM Rishi Sunak is expected to visit the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, on September 10, 2023 which is the second and final day of the G20 Summit. A detailed itinerary regarding the same has not yet been disclosed; it will be done after all the necessary security protocols will be followed. This development comes after the UK PM expressed his wish to visit a ‘mandir’ in the city during this trip.

Rishi Sunak On Hinduism

The Indian-origin Prime Minister of United Kingdom, on arriving in New Delhi, had mentioned, ‘I am a proud Hindu, that’s how I was raised, that’s how I am.’ The Prime Minister also mentioned that faith is extremely important to him and he believes that it helps everyone who believes in it, especially those who have stressful jobs like the one he has. In the words of Rishi Sunak, ‘Having faith to give you resilience, to give you strength, is important.’

The UK PM also spoke about celebrating Hindu festivals in his country. He said, ‘We just had Raksha Bandhan, so from my sister and my cousins, I have all my rakhis, and I didn’t have time to celebrate Janmashthami properly the other day. But hopefully, I said, I can make up for that if we visit a Mandir this time.’

UK Prime Minister On G20 Theme And Connection With India

The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has said that the theme India has chosen for the G20 Summit 2023, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is a great theme. ANI quoted the PM saying, ‘When you say ‘One Family’, I am an example of the incredible living bridge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi described between the UK and India- almost 2 million like me in the UK of Indian origin. So, it is very special for me to be here as the British Prime Minister in the country where my family are from.’

Speaking of his connection with India, UK PM said, ‘It is personally incredibly special for me to be back in India. It’s a country I love dearly, a country where my family are from, But I have come here in this role to represent the UK, to find ways to forge closer links with India and play a part in making sure that India has an incredibly successful G20.’

