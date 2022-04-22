New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, on Friday said the UK will reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine next week. This would be done in a show of support for Ukraine, the UK PM added. He also stated that the UK and the allies will not watch the war passively as Putin carries on this onslaught in Ukraine.Also Read - Boris Johnson to be Probed For Claims he Misled Parliament on Lockdown Parties

“The UK will reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine next week. The UK and our allies will not watch passively as Putin carries on this onslaught,” Boris Johnson said in Delhi. Also Read - One Soldier Killed, 4 Injured After Massive Terror Crackdown In Jammu Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

The UK will reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine next week. The UK and our allies will not watch passively as Putin carries on this onslaught: British PM Boris Johnson, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/k4lEtZTSMW — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Also Read - Biden Vows $1.3 Billion in Additional Military and Economic Aid to Ukraine

He also added that the way in which the situation is not just in Ukraine but around the world is obliging the UK and India to do more. “The position on Russia India has, is well known. It is not going to change,” Johnson said in Delhi.

The way in which the situation is not just in Ukraine but around the world is obliging the UK and India to do more. The position on Russia India has, is well known. It is not going to change: British PM Boris Johnson, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/FLIpX0h6OQ — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Talking about the free trade agreement between the two countries, PM Boris Johnson said PM Narendra Modi and he told the negotiators to conclude the Free Trade Agreement by Diwali.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson pushed for closing the negotiations for a free trade agreement by the end of the year, and agreed on a new and expanded bilateral defence and security partnership.

During the talks, PM Modi and PM Johnson promised to give fresh momentum to overall ties and reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 that listed ambitious targets for deeper collaborations in diverse sectors.

Speaking to media, PM Modi said good progress has been made in negotiations for the India-UK free trade agreement. “We have decided to do our best to conclude the free trade agreement by the end of this year,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Talking about the Ukraine war, PM Modi said dialogue and diplomacy can address the problem and called for an immediate ceasefire.

On the other hand, Boris Johnson described the ties between India and Britain as “one of defining friendships of our times”. “Today, we have agreed on a new and expanded defence and security partnership,” he said.