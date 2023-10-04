UK Visa Fee Hike from Today: Here’s How It Will Impact Indian Students And Tourists; All Details Here

UK Visa Fee Hike: A visa hike announced by the British government will be effective from today, Oct 4. With this, the cost for a visit visa for less than six months is rising by GBP (Great Britain Pound) 15 to 115 (nearly Rs. 11,500), while the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the UK will rise by GBP (Great Britain Pound) 127 to 490 (approximately Rs. 50,000) to equal the amount charged for in-country applications.

The UK Home Office announced the changes in response to the legislation tabled in Parliament last month. This update came after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in July that the fees and health surcharge paid towards the UK’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) by visa applicants will rise “significantly” to meet the country’s public sector wage increase.

Justifying the price hike, a Home Office spokesperson said, “It is right and fair to increase visa application fees so we can fund vital public services and allow wider funding to contribute to public sector pay.”

Income from fees charged plays a vital role in the Home Office’s ability to run a sustainable immigration and nationality system. In July, the government announced a 15% increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, and an increase of at least 20% in the cost of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship.

The UK Visa Fee changes include:

Fees for up to 6 months, 2, 5 and 10 year visit visas.

The majority of fees for entry clearance and certain applications for leave to remain in the UK including those for work and study.

Fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain.

Convention travel document and stateless person’s travel document.

Health and Care visa.

Fees in relation to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies.

The in and out of country fee for the super priority service and the out of country fee for the priority service. The settlement priority service will reduce so it is aligned with the cost of using the priority service.

Applications to Register and Naturalise as a British Citizen.

The fee for the User Pays Visa Application service.

UK Student Visa Fees

UK Home office had informed fee for applying for a UK Student Visa from outside the UK will rise to Rs. 50,428 (GBP 490)

UK Tourist Visa Fees

The UK Home office has informed that the changes mean the cost for a UK Visit Visa for less than six months will rise to Rs. 11,835 (GBP 115)

UK work Visa Fees

If you are immigrating to the UK with a skilled worker visa (where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less), you will have to pay GBP 718 ( Rs. 77,147). Currently the fees for this visa category is GBP 625.

Documents required for UK student visa

When applying for your visa, you will generally need:

A current passport or other valid travel documentation

Evidence of funds to provide your living expenses for the duration of your course

Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) reference number and documents used to obtain CAS

Passport-sized colour photographs

Tuberculosis screening (mandatory for South Asian countries)

Assessment documentation

Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) clearance certificate (if required)

Additional documents may also be needed if you are:

Not a citizen of the country you are applying from

Under 18 years of age

Have family (dependents)

Tips for UK student visa

Try not to postpone your visa appointment until the last minute as it takes at least 3 working weeks to receive a student visa.

Start your visa process six months in advance.

You must have the certificate of acceptance for studies (CAS) from your university before the visa application process.

Check if the institute is licensed before applying for it.

UK Visa

If you need a prior visa to visit the UK (depending on your nationality), the Standard Visitor visa will have to be applied for online, before traveling to the UK. The earliest that you can apply is three months before the date of your intended travel to the UK. A Standard Visitor visa costs £95 for up to 6 months.Generally, you can stay in the UK for up to six months as a standard visitor. You might be able to apply for a longer stay under certain circumstances. A long-term visit visa (multiple entries) visa for the UK allows multiple visits of up to six months at a time across a period of two years, five years, or ten years.

