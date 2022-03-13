Kyiv: Amid Russia’s escalated attack on Ukraine, a senior in the war-torn country’s eastern region of Lugansk has claimed the Russian forces of launching the infamous phosphorus bomb attacks in the region. According to news agency AFP, Oleksi Biloshytsky, head of police in Popasna, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of Lugansk city, in a social media post on Saturday said that Russian forces had used the chemical weapon in his area.Also Read - Ukraine Crisis And Refugee Problem- The Dirty Faces of War

"It's what the Nazis called a 'flaming onion' and that's what the Russcists (an amalgamation of 'Russians' and 'fascists') are dropping on our towns. Indescribable suffering and fires," he wrote on Facebook. Neither AFP nor India.com could verify the comments.

What does Law say About The Use Of Phosphorus Bomb?

International law prohibits the use of white phosphorus shells in heavily populated civilian areas but allows them in open spaces to be used as cover for troops.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, after being ignited, phosphorus in the bombs burns at temperatures above 800 degrees Celsius, causing fires that can spread over several hundred square kilometres.

Additional Protocols to the 1977 Geneva Convention prohibited the use of white phosphorus munitions if they pose a threat to civilians.

Situation In Donbas

The Lugansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine, collectively known as the Donbas, were partially controlled by Moscow-backed separatist rebels before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Overnight on Saturday, a train evacuating people from the Donbas to the western city of Lviv was shelled, AFP reported Donetsk military commander Pavlo Kirilenko as saying. One person was killed and another wounded, he said.

Two Orthodox churches sheltering civilians in the Donbas were also hit, the regional authorities said — the renowned Sviatoguirsk church in the Donetsk region and a church in Severodonetsk, Lugansk. There were no details of any casualties.

The areas targeted were not within the so-called separatist “republics” of Lugansk and Donetsk declared by the pro-Russian rebels before the start of the war.