Russia Ukraine Crisis: In a bid to help the Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, state governments including Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal have opened helpline numbers and set up teams for their safe evacuation. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has also announced that evacuations flights for stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine was being arranged and all travel expenses will be paid by the Centre, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government will bear all travel expenses to be incurred for the return of around 5,000 students from state and Tamil diaspora who are stranded in the war-torn country.

Stalin informed that till 10 am on Friday, 916 persons from Ukraine have approached the Tamil Nadu government for help. The government has also set up help line for the Tamils in Ukraine who need help. The stranded persons can contact Jacintha Lazarus, State Nodal Officer facilitating evacuation of stranded Tamils in UkraineThe control room numbers are — 9445869848, 9600023645, 9940256444 and 044-28515288.

Help can also be sought from the Ukraine Emergency Help Centre at Tamil Nadu Podhigai Illam, New Delhi (WhatsApp No.9289516716 and email ID: ukrainetamils@gmail.com). State Emergency Control Room toll-free number 1070 can also be called.

Odisha

Odisha government on Friday also extended support for the Odia students and workers stuck in Ukraine. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said state government will bear the expenses of transportation for bringing back Odia diaspora from Ukraine. Earlier the Chief Minister had spoken to Union Home Minister over the issue.

The Chief Minister has also directed the District Administration to collect information regarding students and workers in Ukraine and effectively coordinate with their family members at this hour of crisis. Emergency contact number set up for that– Mobile/ Whatsapp- 8527580245; land Line- 011- 23012751. Queries can also be mailed at – rc.odisha@gmail.com/ rescm-or@nic.in

Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has also establishes helplines for stranded students in Ukraine. Non-resident Telugu Society can contact on– 08632340678; 8500027678 (WhatsApp). The stranded Telagu diaspora can also contact P Ravi Shanker, OSD on 9871999055; MVS Rama Rao, Asst Commissioner on 9871990081; ASRN Saibabu, Asst Commissioner on 9871999430 and 011-23384016.

West Bengal

TMC government in the state has also opened a helpline number and set up a team for their safe evacuation. The control room numbers are 033-22143256 and 1070. The team will be headed by a senior IAS officer and will be manned by West Bengal Civil Servant officers for assisting and helping the students. The helpline number will be operational from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Telangana

The Telangana government has also set up helplines at Telangana Bhavan New Delhi and State Secretariat Hyderabad to help the students and citizens of the state who are stranded in Ukraine. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday held a teleconference with the Principal Secretary, General Administration, Vikas Raj and Resident Commissioner Telangana Bhavan Gaurav Uppal and took stock of the situation.

The helplines have so far received 75 calls. The chief secretary said that the state government is in constant touch with the External Affairs ministry, Government of India and taking all steps to ensure the safety and security of the Telangana people. Efforts are also being made to ensure that all the stranded persons are evacuated and they reach the state safely, he said.

