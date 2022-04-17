New Delhi: The students who returned from Ukraine on Sunday gathered along with their parents at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding admission to Indian institutions for their remaining education. A majority of the Indian students who were forced to leave Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion of the country were pursuing the MBBS course. “Government should save our children’s careers the way they saved their lives and brought them back from Ukraine,” parents said.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: UP Police Deploys Additional Security Forces In Areas Adjoining Delhi

To recall, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine to Bengal. In the letter, she asked the prime minister to ensure that these students can enroll in Indian colleges and continue their medical education. Also Read - Violence At Hanuman Jayanti Rally In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Delhi Police Says Situation Under Control | Key Points

“Till date, 391 such students from West Bengal have returned and they are passing through severe stress and anxiety due to their uncertain future,” the letter stated. The Bengal CM in her letter also requested the prime minister to relax the guidelines and put forward four suggestions for consideration by the government. Also Read - US Army Trainers Using Lessons Learned From Russia-Ukraine War With Eye on ‘Future Fights’

Supreme Court Considers Centre’s Plea, Closes Cases on Evacuation of Students from Ukraine

The Supreme Court earlier closed two cases after the Centre said it had completed the “mammoth job” of evacuating 22,500 stranded Indian students from the war zone in Ukraine.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari took note Attorney General K K Venugopal’s submissions that the Centre, besides bringing back stranded students, is also looking into the representation on their studies being hit by the ongoing war. “Now nothing remains in this matter as students have come back,” the bench observed at the outset.

Lawyer Vishal Tiwari, who filed a PIL in his personal capacity, raised the issue of the continuation of studies of those rescued from the war-hit nation. “A mammoth job has been done by the government and 22,500 students have been brought back. The government is looking into the representation (of students) and the government will look into it,” Venugopal said. “Let the government take a decision,” the top law officer said.