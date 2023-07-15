Home

Ukrainian Woman Performs Amarnath Yatra, Says ‘Devoted To Lord Shiva’

"People are smiling here, making sure I feel well," she added.

She said that she undertook the journey for her devotion to Lord Shiva.

Amarnath Yatra: Even as her country is reeling under military attack by Russia, a staunch woman devotee of Lord Shiva from Ukraine performed Amarnath Yatra on Saturday. She said that she undertook the journey for her devotion to Lord Shiva.

The lady from Ukraine who performed the Yatra said on Saturday, “I decided to take this Yatra out of my devotion to Lord Shiva. And I am fortunate to experience the way everything is organised to make the journey smooth and pleasant.

“I met the most incredible people during the Yatra, who opened not just their camps and homes, but also their hearts for me. The people at the Panjtarni Camp have been like family to me. They took me in as a refugee and made sure I am safe and very comfortable,” she said adding that food, sanitation, and other arrangements are of good quality.

A few days back, two US nationals performed the Amarnath Yatra, claiming to follow in the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda.

Both of them belong to California in the USA and their photographs were shared by the Amarnath Shrine Board.

“We live in an Ashram-temple in California. For three years we have been dreaming of coming to Amarnath. We would watch the videos of the Yatra and the Puja on YouTube. It has been an experience we cannot explain in words. Swami Vivekananda came to Kashmir and visited Amarnath. He had a unique experience here,” said one of the two US pilgrims.

They said the type of peace they have experienced in the mountains and inside the holy cave has been profound.

“We hope and pray such peace prevails everywhere. We thank Bhole Nath for having made our dream possible,” they said.

They described the arrangements made for the Yatris, ‘darshan’ and ‘puja’ by the shrine board as ‘flawless’.

