New Delhi: The Rajasthan political drama has a new turn now as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati called out the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, alleging that the party was "stealing" six of its MLAs last year. The BSP has said it will file a petition in Rajasthan High Court against the merger on Wednesday.

In a video released by news agency ANI, Mayawati could be heard lambasting at the Congress for crying out foul over the same situation they had put the BSP in last year.

"Congress is saying that their MLAs are being stolen which is unlawful and is against the public mandate. Their claim is laughable since they themselves did the same when they took away BSP MLAs," Mayawati said in the video.

“Congress itself carried out the act which they now call ‘theft’, while taking away 6 BSP MLAs. It’s unconstitutional, immoral and against people’s mandate. They’re now crying out foul when its stolen asset are being stolen. There’s a saying ‘ulta chor kotwal ko daante‘, it fits here,” she added.

On Sunday, BSP supremo Mayawati had issued a whip to the six MLAs who merged with the Gehlot government last year and asked them to vote against the ruling party in any no-confidence motion and other proceedings during the Assembly session.

The six BSP MLAs who jumped ship to the Congress include Lakhan Singh, Deepchand, Sandeep Kumar, Wajib Ali, Joginder Singh Awana and Rajendra Singh Gudha. It was the merger of these MLAs which led Congress to cross the majority mark in the Rajasthan Assembly.