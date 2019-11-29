New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has upped the ante from the very first day of the Sena-NCP-Congress government. Commenting on Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to stop Aarey Metro Carshed work, the former CM said, “It’s unfortunate that the state government stayed AArey Metro Car shed work in spite of Hon Supreme Cpurt and Hon High court orders… the government is not serious about Mumbai infrastructure projects.”

Japan’s JICA had funded ₹15,000crore for this Metro project on nominal interest rates. Such decisions will demotivate investors to come forward in future and all infra projects will get stalled which were already delayed for so long in previous 15 year rule#SaveMetroSaveMumbai — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2019

“Such decision will demotivate investors to come forward in future,” he said.

It’s unfortunate that State Government stayed Aarey Metro CarShed work in spite of Hon Supreme Court & Hon High Court orders. This shows State Government is not serious about Mumbai Infrastructure projects! And ultimate sufferer is common Mumbaikar only !#SaveMetroSaveMumbai — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2019

Early in the day, Fadnavis criticised how the new government bypassed farm issues in the first cabinet meeting and instead chose to discuss how to prove majority.

In the first Cabinet Meeting of new government, yesterday, they chose to discuss how to prove majority secretly, instead of discussing on how assistance & relief can be given to farmers suffering from unseasonal rains.

If this government has majority… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2019

On his first day in office, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ordered to stop the metro shed work at Aarey Colony in Mumbai. He said that not a single leaf of Aarey will be shed until further notice.

“Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut,” Thackeray said while addressing a press conference.

“I am the first Chief Minister who was born in Mumbai. It is going on in my mind, what I can do for the city,” he added.

“I’m in mantralaya (state secretariat) for the first time. I just had a meeting with the secretaries and we introduced each other. I told them to use taxpayers money in the best way, and that it should not be wasted,” he further asserted.

arey colony, which is about 1,287 hectares and situated next to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is often being termed as the “lungs of Mumbai”. Environmentalists had been protesting the decision by Mumbai’s civic body’s Tree Authority of constructing a car shed for Mumbai Metro at Aarey, which has more than five lakh trees.

The flashpoint began in October when Mumbai Metro authorities began a tree cutting drive, just hours after the Bombay High Court turned down a petition to put a stay on the felling of trees to construct a Metro shed at the site. In the plea, the petitioners had alleged that nearly 2,600 trees will be axed to come up with the Metro shed.