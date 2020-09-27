New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Unlock 5.0: From Cinema Halls to Educational Institutes, What Relaxations to Expect From October

"I want to bring it in your notice, that on the last day on my mountain journey I called up a Corona test team following the request by the administration because I had mild fever for last three days. Despite following all legal prohibition for Covid-19 and social distancing at Himalayas I have turned out to be Corona positive," she said in a tweet.

Bharti also informed that she is in quarantine at Vande Mataram Kunj located between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. "Right now I am at Vande Mataram Kunj located between Haridwar and Rishikesh which is like my family. I will undergo a test again after four days and if the situation persists then I will take a decision in consultation with doctors", she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Furthermore, she urged people, who came into her contact, to get themselves tested for coronavirus. “All… who came into my contact… I appeal to them to get their corona tests done and take precautions,” she added.

Earlier, several political figures have contracted the highly contagious virus. Home Minister Amit Shah,MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had tested positive for COVID-19. However,they all have recovered fully from the deadly virus.