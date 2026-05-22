Home

News

Umar Khalid, accused in Delhi riots case, gets 3-day interim bail for mothers surgery

Umar Khalid, accused in Delhi riots case, gets 3-day interim bail for mother’s surgery

Activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was granted a three-day bail on Friday (May 22) to attend his mother's surgery. He had initially sought a 15-day bail.

Umar Khalid (File)

Former JNU student, Umar Khalid was granted bail on Friday (May 22) for three days his mother’s surgery by the Delhi High Court. Khalid is currently lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection to the 2020 Delhi riots case.

He has been grated bail from from June 1 to June 3. The HiGh Court noted, he will be released in view of his mother’s surgery.

The 38-year-old had sought 15 days’ interim bail to attend the Chehlum ceremony of his late uncle and assist his Mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain permitted Khalid to be released from June 1 to June 3 to enable him to meet his mother who has to undergo a surgery.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Why Supreme court refused bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam even after granting bail to 5 others in Delhi riots conspiracy case

The bench noted that the Supreme Court rejected Khalid’s regular bail plea on January 5 but granted him the reprieve by taking an “empathetic view.”

“Taking an empathetic view, this court is inclined to grant him interim bail for three days from June 1 to June 3 to enable the appellant to spend time with his mother,” the court concluded.

ASG S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, argued that Khalid’s mother has to undergo a minor surgey and he should be permitted to visit her with a police escort.

The court was hearing Khalid’s appeal against the trial court’s May 19 order that dismissed his interim bail plea.

Khalid sought 15 days’ interim bail

He had urged the trial court to grant him 15 days’ interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual of his uncle and take care of his mother, who has to undergo a surgery.

The trial court, however, opined that attending the ceremony of his deceased uncle was “not that necessary” and that other family members were available to take care of his mother.

Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being one of the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots that had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Also Read: 2020 Delhi riots: Umar Khalid’s bail plea rejected in Karkardooma court

Activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which is being investigated by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

On September 2, 2025, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had denied bail to Imam, Khalid, Miran Haider and other accused in the case. The Supreme Court upheld the order in January.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.