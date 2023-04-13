Home

News

India

Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s Son Asad Killed in Encounter by UP Police STF in Jhansi | Here’s How It Happened

Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s Son Asad Killed in Encounter by UP Police STF in Jhansi | Here’s How It Happened

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Atiq Ahmed’s Son Asad Killed In Police Encounter

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Atiq Ahmed’s Son Asad Killed In Police Encounter

Jhansi: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad, who was wanted in Umesh Pal murder case, has been killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday. Asad Ahmed had Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head. Asad’s associate Ghulam was also killed in the incident. Both of them were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

“Both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rs five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi,” a statement from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force said.

You may like to read

Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign… pic.twitter.com/dAIS6iMM3G — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

Police further added that sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the scene during the operation.

Shanti Devi, Umesh Pal’s mother thanked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for serving justice and she appeal to him to give justice ahead also.

“I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in the CM,” Shanti Devi added.

#WATCH | "This is a tribute to my son," says Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal, on police encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide in Jhansi today pic.twitter.com/tCIYxDhOHl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

In the meantime, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya congratulatesd the UP STF after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide were killed in the police encounter.

The development comes on a day when Asad’s father Atiq Ahmed was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Prayagraj in the Umesh Pal murder case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.