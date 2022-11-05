Una Assembly Election 2022: Will It Be Satpal V/s Satpal Yet Again At This Prestige Seat In Himachal?

In 2017 assembly elections, Una had 6 candidates in the battle. Congress made a breakthoruhg after defeating BJP who had a stronghold at the seat since 2003.

Una Assembly Election 2022: Will It Be Satpal V/s Satpal Yet Again At This Prestige Seat In Himachal?

Una Constituency Assembly Election 2022: Himachal Pradesh is all set to get into the political battle as assembly elections 2022 are only days away. Among the 68 constituencies in the northern state, Una is all geared up to go into polls with 6 candidates in the power tussle. Since 2003, Una had been a fort of Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Satpal Singh Satti until he was defeated by Congress’ Satpal Singh Raizada in the 2017 elections. Raizada mustered 31360 votes against BJP and wone by a margin of 3196 votes.

UNA CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATES FOR HIMACHAL ELECTIONS 2022

Satpal Singh Satti -BJP Satpal Raizada – Congress Rajiv Gautam – AAP Chander Mohan – Independent Kamal Kumar Independent Ramesh Chand -Bahujan Samaj Party

UNA 2017 ELECTION- BRIEF RECAP

In 2017 assembly elections, Una had 6 candidates in the battle. Congress made a breakthrough after defeating BJP who had a stronghold at the seat since 2003. Satpal Singh Singh was the runner up wo got 28164 votes.

This year, Himachal will go in single phase voting for all 68 seats on November 12. In a conference the Chief Election Commissioner announced that for voters there will be a KYC facility – Know Your Candidates Candidates: Criminal records to be made accessible to enable voters to make an informed choice.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.