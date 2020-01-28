New Delhi: In another development, IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months, after news reports surfaced that he had allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami in the flight from Mumbai to Lucknow.

“In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour,” the airline said in a tweet.

“Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers,” it added.

As per updates, Kamra in the flight that was from Mumbai to Lucknow allegedly heckled senior journalist Arnab Goswami.

I did this for my hero…

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

According to the video which was posted by Kamra on its Twitter handle, Goswami, who can be seen glued to his laptop in the video, did not respond to the comedian’s questions and comments.