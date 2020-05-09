New Delhi: As complaints are pouring in that despite the relaxations allowed during lockdown 3.0, some government agencies and resident welfare association are obstructing permitted economic activities, the Delhi government on Friday issued orders directing all the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure the smooth running of all economic activities permitted during the lockdown. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic in India to Reach Peak by July End, Curve to Flatten Subsequently: WHO's COVID-19 Envoy

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issued the order in view of complaints that some government agencies and resident welfare associations were obstructing the Delhi government orders. Also Read - Coronavirus: China is Still Hiding Information About Covid-19, Patient Zero, Alleges US

The issue was raised by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a note to the Chief Secretary on Wednesday. Also Read - Explained | 20,000 COVID-19 Cases in 90 Days, 10,000 in 96 Hours: A Big Question Mark on Lockdown Relaxation

The government received complaints regarding not allowing the opening of private offices in district centres like Nehru Place, offices of CAs and lawyers, additional restrictions of DMs and DCPs on the opening of units in industrial areas, and RWAs prescribing their own rules regarding entry of maids, plumbers and other such self-employed service providers, Sisodia had said.

“These instances are absolutely unacceptable,” he had said in the note to the Chief Secretary.

The order issued by the Chief Secretary directed the DMs and DCPs to ensure implementation of all the orders and directions of Union Home Ministry and Delhi government.

The DMs and DCPs were further directed to facilitate the commencement of permissible economic activities and sensitisation of the field functionaries.

(With PTI Inputs)