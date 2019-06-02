New Delhi: Janata Dal United (JD-U) won’t be part of the Union Government even in future, said party spokesperson KC Tyagi on Sunday. Earlier on Thursday, hours before the oath-taking ceremony of the Modi-led Cabinet, the JD(U) decided to not be a part of it, saying it would not accept the BJP’s offer of only one ministerial berth.

“The proposal that was given was unacceptable to the JDU therefore we have decided that in future also we will never be a part of the NDA led Union Cabinet, this is our final decision,” Tyagi told reporters today.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has hit back at BJP’s state unit by giving just one seat to the saffron party and inducting eight of JD(U) MLAs in his Cabinet today. “Vacancies from JDU quota in the cabinet were empty so JDU leaders were inducted, there is no issue with BJP, everything is fine,” Nitish stated after the expansion of his Cabinet.

The newly appointed ministers are Ashok Coudhary, Shyam Rajak, Narendra Narayan Yadav, Sanjay Jha, Ramsewak Singh, Lakshmeshwar Rai Neeraj Kumar and Bima Bharti. Bima Bharti is only woman among the new ministers.

Governor Lalji Tandon administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Ministers at a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. Five of the eight sworn-in are first-time ministers.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said, “Nitish Kumar has offered BJP to fill the vacant ministerial seat. BJP decided to fill it in future”. With this expansion, there are now 33 ministers in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, up from 25 ministers.