New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his ‘I Am Gandhi, Not Savarkar‘ remark at Bharat Bachao rally, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that no one becomes Gandhi and a patriot by merely adopting a surname. Taking to Twitter, the minister tagged a picture of Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka and asked,”Who are these three? Are they common people of India?”

“Vir Savarkar was a real patriot. No one becomes Gandhi and a patriot by merely adopting a surname. One needs Indian blood to become a real patriot. Many people have looted the country in disguise. It is unacceptable”, said the BJP leader.

His statement comes soon after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing ‘Bharat Bachao rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in the capital city said,”My name is not Rahul Savarkar, but Rahul Gandhi. I will not apologise for speaking the truth.”

वीर सावरकर तो सच्चे देशभक्त थे…उधार का सरनेम लेने से कोई गांधी नहीं होता ,कोई देशभक्त नहीं बनता..देशभक्त होने के लिए रगों में शुद्ध हिंदुस्तानी रक्त चाहिए।

वेश बदलकर बहुतों ने हिंदुस्तान को लूटा है अब यह नहीं होगा।

यह तीनों कौन है ??क्या यह तीनों देश के आम नागरिक हैं?? pic.twitter.com/NTBzJhCXDI — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 14, 2019

“I was told in Parliament by BJP yesterday ‘Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.’ I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth. and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India’s economy”, the former Congress president had stated at the rally.

Earlier on Friday, a row had erupted in the Lok Sabha over Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ remark with BJP MPs demanding that the former Congress national president apologise for giving a ‘clarion call that Indian women should be rape.’

However, Gandhi, refused to apologise for the remark, saying that “the BJP of trying to divert attention from the unrest in the northeast over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), as well as the failing economy”.

Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Jharkhand on Thursday had said, “Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’.”