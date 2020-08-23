New Delhi: Reacting to the incident of a letter being written by Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi over leadership matter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday termed it unfortunate. He said he strongly believed that Sonia Gandhi ji should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture. Also Read - 'Only Rahul Gandhi Scares Modi': Assam Congress Chief Calls For Rahul's Return as Party President

"The news of 23 senior most Congress leaders writing letter to the Congress president is unbelievable and if it's true – it's very unfortunate. There was no need to go in media, I strongly believe that Sonia Gandhi ji should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture," gehlot said.

Appreciating the leadership quality of Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot said that she has always taken the challenges head-on.

“Where the fight is to save ethos of democracy, she has always taken challenges head-on. But if she has made up her mind – I believe Rahul Gandhi should come ahead and be the Congress president,”he added.

He said the leaders who are said to have written the letter have worked with the party for long and this was not expected of them.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.

While two dozen Congress leaders, including some ex ministers, have written to party president Sonia Gandhi for overhaul of the organizational structure and changes to the leadership, some leaders close to Rahul have also written to the CWC pressing for the Gandhi scion’s return as chief.

The letter by former ministers and some MPs was believed to have been written a few weeks ago and sets the stage for a stormy CWC meeting where issues flagged by dissenters are expected to be discussed and debated.

Gehlot said Congress president Sonia Gandhi took reins of the party in 1998 and despite all challenges, she continued holding the party united.