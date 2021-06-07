Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday dismissed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra’s allegations that his ‘family members and other acquaintances have been appointed as OSDs in Raj Bhavan’. The governor called her claims a “distraction strategy” to divert attention from the “alarming law and order situation” in the state. Also Read - Bengal Governor Dhankar Shown Black Flags During Visit To Asses Post-Poll Violence in Cooch Behar

"Assertion @MahuaMoitra in tweet & media that six coterminous appointee OSDs in personal staff are relatives is FACTUALLY WRONG. OSDs are from three states and belong to four different castes. None of them is part of a close family. Four of them are not from my caste or state," Dhankhar tweeted today.

He added, "This is unfolding of 'distraction strategy' to divert attention from alarming law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. The governor also asserted that he "would continue undeterred and with zeal to serve the people of state and vindicate my oath of office under Article 159 of the Constitution".

The clarification comes a day after Moitra addressed Dhankhar as ‘uncle-ji’ on Twitter and shared a list of names — OSD to governor Abbhudoy Singh Shekhawat, OSD-coordination Akhil Chowdhury, OSD-administration Ruchi Dubey, OSD-protocol Prasant Diksit, OSD-IT Koustav S Valikar and newly appointed OSD Kishan Dhankar.

Sekhawat is the son of Dhankhar’s brother-in-law, and Ruchi Dubey and Prasant Diksit are respectively wife and brother of his former aide-de-camp (ADC) Major Gorang Diksit. Valikar is the brother-in-law of present ADC Janardan Rao, while Kishan Dhankar is another close relative of the governor, Moitra claimed. “And Uncleji- while you’re at it- take the extended family you’ve settled in at WB RajBhavan with you”, she tweeted and shared the list.