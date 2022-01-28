New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed one-year suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly while terming it unconstitutional and arbitrary. The 12 suspended members are Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.Also Read - Maharashtra Allows Sale of Wine at Supermarkets, Walk-in Shops. Check Details

For the unversed, these MLAs were suspended for one year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer. They were suspended on July 5 last year from the Assembly after the state government had accused them of misbehaving with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

"In conclusion, we have no hesitation in allowing these writ petitions and the impugned resolution suspending these members beyond the period of the remainder of the concerned Monsoon session held in July 2021 is non-est in the eyes of law, nullity, unconstitutional, substantially illegal and irrational", a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said.

It added that the impugned resolution is thus declared to be ineffective in law in so far as the period beyond the stated session in which the resolution came to be passed.

The apex court delivered its verdict on the pleas filed by the 12 BJP MLAs against their one-year suspension.