New Delhi: The wind of political crisis is equally bowing in Madhya Pradesh apart from Rajasthan with three Congress MLAs in the state resigning in the last two weeks. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: Essential Services Only, Pre-booked Weddings With 20 People as Jabalpur Enters Shutdown Till July 27

In the wake of these developments, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to protect democratic values of the country. Also Read - 'What About Babita Phogat?' Netizens Ask After Muslim Student in Madhya Pradesh Arrested For Calling RSS Members 'Pigs'

Writing the letter to PM Modi, Nath alleged that there was an ‘undemocratic pandemic’ prevailing in the country in which the BJP was luring away MLAs to topple elected governments in states ruled by opposition parties. Also Read - 'Wrote to PM so he Doesn't Say he Didn't Know About it': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Fiery Attack on BJP Govt

“The federal structure of India is being hit and governments are being toppled in an unprincipled manner in all those states which have governments of political parties other than that ruling at the centre,” he said in the letter.

Nation's democratic system is shaken & it's suspected that its centre lies in central govt. Hope suspicions will prove to be baseless, you'll step forward to protect reputation of democracy & not allow such opportunist leaders in your govt/party: Kamal Nath in a letter to PM Modi https://t.co/lstrPk0e6O — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

He urged PM Modi to come forward to save the declining credibility of Indian democracy by not giving any place in the government and the party to such opportunist leaders who are facing charges of trading democratic values.

“The nation’s democratic system is shaken and it’s suspected that its centre lies in the Central government. Hope suspicions will prove to be baseless, you’ll step forward to protect reputation of democracy and not allow such opportunist leaders in your government/party,” Kamal Nath wrote.

The development comes as the Congress government headed by Nath lost power in Madhya Pradesh in March this year when 22 party MLAs joined the BJP. At present, the Congress government in Rajasthan too is facing a political crisis.

Earlier in the day, Narayan Patel, Congress MLA from Mandhata, resigned from MP Assembly and later in the afternoon joined the BJP. Earlier this month Sumitra Devi Kasdekar and Pradyuman Singh Lodhi had quit the party and joined the BJP.