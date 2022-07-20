Uttarakhand: More than half a dozen laborers have been injured after an under construction bridge collapsed near Narkota. So far, 6 people have been evacuated and rushed to hospital. The bridge was located at a distance of 6 km from Rudraprayag on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway . According to news agency, ANI, around 4-5 people are still feared trapped under the debris from the collapse of the bridge that was under construction.Also Read - IMD Issues Red Alert In Uttarakhand, Warns Of Landslides, Flash Floods, Says Avoid Travel

Uttarakhand: More than half a dozen labourers injured after the collapse of an under-construction bridge near Narkota, 6km from Rudraprayag on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway. 6 people evacuated & taken to district hospital; 4-5 people feared trapped. SDRF & Police on rescue op: SDRF pic.twitter.com/yD1AequoZk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2022

Also Read - Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2022: Only 5000 Devotees Per Day to be Allowed This Year. Latest Guidelines Here

State Disaster Management Response Force and Police reached the location immediately and rescue operation is still underway. Also Read - Video: Massive Landslide in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Disaster Management Teams on Spot | WATCH

More details are awaited as it is a developing story