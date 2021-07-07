Visakhapatnam: At least two persons have reportedly died on the spot after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Visakhapatnam’s Anakapalle on Tuesday evening. The incident happened on National Highway 16, which is connected between Kolkata to Chennai. Also Read - Viral Video Captures The Terrifying Moment a Balcony Full of People Suddenly Collapsed | Watch

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sravani, a car and a truck is trapped under the flyover as two girders have fallen on the vehicles. "As of now, we don't know the exact reason but two girders have fallen on the vehicles. We will investigate the reason why it collapsed. We've rescued five people so far & they say two more are under debris. In half an hour we will be able to remove the debris," said DSP.

Meanwhile, in another separate incident reported from Visakhapatnam, several Passengers receives injuries after a private bus overturned following a collision with a van on Gajuwaka National Highway. There were no casualties reported.

Further details awaited.

(With ANI inputs)