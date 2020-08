New Delhi: After days of incessant rains, an under-construction flyover in Gurgaon on Saturday collapsed, injuring two. No other injuries have been reported so far. The area has been cordoned off. Also Read - India-China Standoff: Rajnath Singh Reviews Security Situation in Eastern Ladakh

The accident took place on Sohna Road where a slab of the under-construction elevated corridor collapsed, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tweeted. The injured have been taken to the hospital.