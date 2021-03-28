New Delhi: At least 2 people have been injured after an under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad collapsed on Sunday morning. Locals and rescue teams have rushed to the spot. Initial reports suggest that a serious mishap was averted as traffic volume was low when the incident took place. Also Read - Holi 2021 ZEEL Cook-Off Challenge : 5 Secret Ingredients, No Gas, Watch Video To Know Who Took The Prize

