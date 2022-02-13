Bhopal: An under-construction tunnel being built under the Narmada valley project caved in Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on late Saturday night, trapping at least nine labourers. The tunnel was being built from Bargi Dam on the Narmada River to Bansagar. As many as five labourers have been rescued so far and four others are yet to be rescued. The rescue operation was underway to rescue the remaining labourers with the help of a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team which arrived from Jabalpur, Katni collector Priyank M said.Also Read - US President Biden Warns Putin of ‘Severe Costs’ of Ukraine Invasion

Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora monitored the rescue operation from the state secretariat. The incident took place late in the evening, an official said. “All six laborers are alive and the SDERF team with necessary equipment is trying to reach them by digging a shaft. The district collector and the SP are camping at the site to supervise the rescue operation,” said Rajora. Also Read - IPL Mega Auction: Avesh Khan Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player, Enters 10-Crore Club

#WATCH | Of the 9 labourers trapped, 5 have been rescued after an under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh; 4 yet to be rescued. SDERF team at the spot: Administration pic.twitter.com/O0vLdYZj8B — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the district collector and the superintendent of police (SP) over the incident. Chouhan directed officials to make arrangements for providing treatment to the injured labourers, the official said.