Ramban: Several people are feared to be trapped after a portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala in the Makerkote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The rescue operations are currently underway in the area. According to news agency ANI, two persons have been rescued while at least 10 people are feared to be trapped. "10 labourers missing in tunnel collapse at Khooni Nala Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban, rescue operation underway," J&K Disaster Management Authority was quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night; 6 to 7 feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/3LmZF0ctrm — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma are at the spot, supervising the rescue operation. Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel. Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal.

“The rescue operation started at 12.00 midnight, as shooting stones remained active. Rescue operation is still going on and is likely to take some more time, as rock breakers are being used to create space for reaching the trapped persons. One of the three injured has been shifted to GMC Jammu where he reached at 4.30 am”, informed the Disaster Management officials.

Meanwhile, the traffic has been stopped from both the sides along the highway.