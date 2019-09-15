New Delhi: As many as 300 electric buses will be inducted by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the national capital region soon, stated a report.

These buses will be delivered by DTC under a scheme introduced by the Central Government namely ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) II’.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Delhi government’s plan to induct e-buses and deliver the first batch by the second quarter of 2020. “Our plan for electric buses is ready. I hope delivery of e-buses will start from the second quarter of next year,” said Kejriwal on the sidelines of a mega tree plantation drive undertaken by Delhi government.

The statement by the Delhi chief minister was in view of the Delhi High Court’s stay order on the procurement of 2,000 standard floor buses. He noted that public transport in the city would witness a boost if the stay order is lifted.

Notably, the Delhi Cabinet had in July this year given in-principle approval for procuring 1,000 low-floor electric buses. The consultant for the procurement process is the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

Meanwhile, a trial operation of the e-bus is expected to begin after September 15, stated a senior Transport Department official. He was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “Three manufacturers, including one from China, have promised to provide e-buses for the trial run. Their formal consent is expected to be conveyed by mid September.”