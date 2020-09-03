Notably, the controversy erupted after a report in the US publication Wall Street Journal alleged that Facebook refused to apply “hate speech” rules to certain ruling party politicians. Raja Singh was among rightwing leaders named in the article on August 14.
In its August report, The Wall Street Journal had reported, that in Facebook posts, “T. Raja Singh has said Rohingya Muslim immigrants should be shot, called Muslims traitors and threatened to raze mosques.”
“By March of this year, they [Facebook] concluded Mr. Singh not only had violated the company’s hate-speech rules but qualified as dangerous, a designation that takes into account a person’s off-platform activities, according to current and former Facebook employees,” the publication added.