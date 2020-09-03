The politician was banned for violating Facebook’s policy on content promoting hate and violence, said a spokesperson. Also Read - 5 People Celebrating Telugu Actor Pawan Kalyan Die in Road Accident in Telangana's Warangal

“We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an email. Also Read - Pawan Kalyan’s Five Fans Die in a Road Accident While Returning Home After Celebrating Actor’s Birthday

The statement said that the process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led to Facebook’s decision to remove Singh’s account.

On Wednesday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor held a meeting with Facebook’s India head Ajit Mohan to discuss the alleged negligence towards misuse of the social media platform by BJP leaders and supporters.